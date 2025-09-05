Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Plunge This Month

As of Sept. 5, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR

On Aug. 5, Esperion Therapeutics reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our commercial execution and the growing adoption of our bempedoic acid therapies in cardiovascular disease prevention. With more than 15% sequential quarterly growth and 42% year-over-year quarterly growth in net U.S. product sales, we are delivering on our commitment to patients and shareholders alike,” stated Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO of Esperion. The company's stock jumped around 56% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.94.

RSI Value: 85.7

85.7 ESPR Price Action: Shares of Esperion Therapeutics rose 4.1% to close at $2.53 on Thursday.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics rose 4.1% to close at $2.53 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 85.32 Momentum score with Value at 30.12.

Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB

On Aug. 7, Nuvation Bio posted in-line loss for the second quarter. “With FDA approval of IBTROZI, we’re proud of our swift evolution into a commercial‐stage company executing across functions to deliver a differentiated therapy to 70 patients in just seven weeks,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. The company's stock gained around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.48.

RSI Value: 81.8

81.8 NUVB Price Action: Shares of Nuvation Bio gained 8.6% to close at $3.42 on Thursday.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock