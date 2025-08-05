Tesla, Delta Air, IDEXX Laboratories And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

In a volatile market landscape marked by rapid shifts in investor sentiment, financial experts are spotlighting key stocks and sectors poised for growth. On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, Managing Partner of Requisite Capital Management, recommended sticking with Tesla, Inc. TSLA.

Tesla announced in a filing that the company approved an award of 96 million shares of restricted stock to Musk under the company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. The payment plan was approved by the board on Sunday.

Shannon Saccocia, Chief Investment Officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF amid a pickup in dealmaking.

On July 30, Palo Alto entered into a definitive agreement with CyberArk to acquire the identity security company. Shareholders of CyberArk will receive $45 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto common stock for each CyberArk share held for an approximate equity value of $25 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

Delta Air Lines reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice last month to pay $8.1 million and settle allegations of misusing federal relief funds during the pandemic.

Joseph Terranova, senior managing director, Virtus Investment Partners, picked IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, which rose sharply on Monday.

Lending support to his choice, IDEXX Laboratories on Monday reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.50, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $3.28. The pet healthcare company reported sales of $1.11 billion, beating the consensus of $1.06 billion, up 11% on a reported and 9% on an organic basis, driven by Companion Animal Group (CAG) growth of 11% as reported and 10%organic, and Water revenue growth of 9% as reported and 8% organic.

Price Action:

Tesla shares gained 2.2% to settle at $309.26 on Monday.

Delta Air shares rose 2.7% to close at $52.52 during the session.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF gained 1% during the session.

IDEXX Laboratories jumped 27.5% to close at $682.78 on Monday.

Check This Out:

