Amazon, Kinross Gold And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As investors increasingly seek stability amid market volatility, the spotlight is shifting to companies that consistently outperform expectations and are built on solid fundamentals.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, said Kinross Gold Corporation KGC is riding the 50-day moving average all year.

Supporting his view, CIBC analyst Anita Soni maintained a Kinross Gold rating of Outperformer on July 15 and raised the price target from $16 to $21.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Cintas Corporation CTAS as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Cintas, on Thursday, reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.09, beating the analyst consensus estimate $1.07. Quarterly sales of $2.667 billion (+8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.626 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Amazon.com will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results on Thursday, July 31. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share, up from $1.26 per share in the year-ago period. Amazon projects quarterly revenue of $161.78 billion, compared to $147.98 billion a year earlier.

Price Action:

Kinross Gold shares fell 0.8% to close at $15.43 on Thursday.

Cintas shares gained 3.7% to settle at $221.92 during the session.

Amazon shares rose 0.3% to close at $223.88 during the session.

Photo: Shutterstock