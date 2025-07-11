Boeing, Joby Aviation, Oracle And A Health Care Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

The investment landscape is shifting as companies across various sectors demonstrate resilience and innovation, prompting investors to reassess their portfolios.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, said if AbbVie Inc. ABBV can break above $197, it marches towards its all-time high level.

According to recent news, IGI Therapeutics SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ichnos Glenmark Innovation Inc., and AbbVie announced on Thursday an exclusive licensing agreement for IGI's lead investigational asset, ISB 2001, developed using IGI's proprietary BEAT protein platform, for the treatment of oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Kevin Simpson, founder and CEO of Capital Wealth Planning, selected The Boeing Company BA, stating that it’s no longer a turnaround story and is instead a legitimate recovery. MAX orders are up, and the backlog is unbelievable, he noted.

Supporting his view, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating for Boeing on Wednesday and raised the price target from $240 to $252.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, recommended hanging on to Oracle Corporation ORCL, saying he likes the Stargate project.

Lending support to his choice, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin upgraded Oracle from Neutral to Overweight on Thursday and raised the price target from $190 to $270.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY as his final trade.

According to recent news, Joby Aviation announced on June 30 the successful completion of piloted, vertical-takeoff-and-landing flights of its electric air taxi in Dubai. This marks a significant milestone in the company's plan to begin commercial operations in the region by 2026.

Price Action:

AbbVie shares gained 2.3% to close at $195.00 on Thursday.

Boeing fell 0.2% to close at $226.09 during the session.

Joby Aviation shares jumped 6.7% to close at $12.33.

Oracle shares slipped 0.1% to close at $235.00 during the session.

