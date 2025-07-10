How To Earn $500 A Month From JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

As JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM prepares to unveil its second-quarter earnings on July 15, the financial world is bracing for a significant shift that reflects broader economic trends. Over the past year, rising interest rates and inflationary pressures have squeezed borrowers and heightened market volatility, factors that are expected to dampen the bank’s profits.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share, down from $6.12 per share in the year-ago period. JPMorgan projects to report quarterly revenue of $43.98 billion, compared to $50.2 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Wednesday, Truist Securities analyst John McDonald maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan and raised the price target from $280 to $290.

With the recent buzz around JPMorgan, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, JPMorgan offers an annual dividend yield of 1.98%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.40 per share ($5.60 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from JPMorgan, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by JPMorgan's $5.60 dividend: $6,000 / $5.60 = 1,071 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $303,264 worth of JPMorgan, or 1,071 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $5.60 = 214 shares, or $60,596 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

JPM Price Action: Shares of JPMorgan gained by 0.1% to close at $283.16 on Wednesday.

Photo: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock