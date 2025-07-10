DoorDash, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

In a landscape where economic resilience is constantly tested, three key insights from CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades” offer a glimpse into the shifting dynamics of the industrial and healthcare sectors, as well as the promising potential of e-commerce.

On Wednesday’s program, Jim Lebenthal at Cerity Partners said Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB is a solid mid-cap industrial.

Supporting his view, BofA Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating for Westinghouse Air Brake on Tuesday and raised the price target from $231 to $236.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, which fell on Wednesday, on the Wall Street Journal article.

UnitedHealth Group is facing renewed legal pressure as shareholders file additional lawsuits, many of which reference a federal investigation into the company’s Medicare billing practices, as reported by The Wall Street Journal in May.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said DoorDash, Inc. DASH has very strong pricing power.

On the earnings front, DoorDash will release second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 43 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 38 cents per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares gained 0.6% to close at $213.05 on Wednesday.

UnitedHealth fell 1.6% to close at $302.91 during the session.

DoorDash shares gained 1.9% to close at $246.06 during the session.

