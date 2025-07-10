July 10, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

Cramer Says Tesla Dominates While Ouster Is 'Too Speculative'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

In a market increasingly defined by volatility and uncertainty, investors are grappling with a mix of opportunities and risks. The recent turmoil in the tech sector, particularly among companies heavily reliant on artificial intelligence, has raised questions about sustainability and profitability.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is another company that's just losing money “hand over fist,” so he recommended not going there.

According to recent news, Personalis, Inc. PSNL announced on Wednesday an expansion and extension of its strategic collaboration with Tempus AI, adding a new indication, colorectal cancer, to the existing, exclusive commercialization agreement.

When asked about First Majestic Silver Corp. AG, he said, “I like silver. First Majestic, not familiar with. The one that I've always recommended is Pan American PAAS because it's been profitable for a very long time.”

First Majestic Silver, on Wednesday, issued second-quarter production numbers and raised its FY25 silver and gold outlook.

Insmed Incorporated INSM is “very speculative,” Cramer said. “It has lost a huge amount of money, so it's very hard for me to get a handle on it.”

According to recent news, Insmed announced topline results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of treprostinil palmitate inhalation powder on Thursday. The study met its primary endpoint and all secondary efficacy endpoints.

“I don't think that there's anything investible in, honestly, in autonomous, other than Tesla TSLA,” Cramer said when asked about Ouster, Inc. OUST. “I'm going to say no, too speculative.”

Supporting his view, WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan, on June 12, downgraded Ouster from Buy to Hold.

Price Action:

  • Tempus AI shares fell 0.2% to settle at $58.41 on Wednesday.
  • First Majestic Silver shares gained 5.5% to close at $8.43.
  • Ouster shares gained 6.4% to settle at $24.63 on Wednesday.
  • Insmed shares rose 0.3% to close at $96.47.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.

AG Logo
AGFirst Majestic Silver Corp
$8.581.78%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.18
Growth
20.62
Quality
N/A
Value
52.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
INSM Logo
INSMInsmed Inc
$97.410.97%
OUST Logo
OUSTOuster Inc
$24.680.20%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$28.930.35%
PSNL Logo
PSNLPersonalis Inc
$7.352.69%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$58.860.77%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$297.940.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved