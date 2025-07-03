As Amazon.com Inc AMZN may dominate headlines with its extended Prime Day this year — but some of the most interesting trades are hiding in plain sight: Walmart Inc WMT, Peloton Interactive Inc PTON and Chewy Inc CHWY.

According to JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth, Amazon's four-day event (July 8–11) is expected to drive approximately 10% daily growth across its first-party, third-party, and physical stores. But this longer window doesn't just benefit Amazon — it creates a high-traffic, deal-hungry environment that lets competitors jump into the slipstream.

Read Also: $21 Billion In 4 Days? Amazon Prime Day Set To Go Beast Mode—And Its Stock Might Join the Party

How Retail Rivals Are Syncing Their Sales Calendars

Walmart and Target Corp TGT are already counter-programming with their own deal events like "Black Friday in July" and "Circle Week," positioning themselves as Prime Day alternatives — not just imitators. For Peloton, which regularly drops deep discounts around Prime Day, it's a chance to reconnect with budget-conscious buyers during the summer slump. And Chewy, fresh off Amazon's own "Pet Day" push, is likely to launch parallel pet promotions to defend its turf.

Prime Day: Inventory Ready, Traffic Heavy

What makes this year different? Anmuth notes that Amazon's inventory readiness, achieved through quiet forward-buying and regionalized logistics, allowed it to double Prime Day's length. But ironically, that bold move may have also handed competitors a larger window to capitalize on peak retail traffic — without the burden of running the show.

So while Amazon holds the mic, others are dancing on its stage. Investors chasing Prime Day upside would be wise to look beyond AMZN — and toward the names quietly monetizing the moment.

Because sometimes, the best Prime Day plays aren't hosting the party. They're just profiting from the crowd.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock