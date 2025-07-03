$21 Billion In 4 Days? Amazon Prime Day Set To Go Beast Mode—And Its Stock Might Join the Party

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Prime Day 2025 could be a record-breaker, with Bank of America projecting a staggering $21 billion in sales over just four days—a 60% leap from last year's already historic haul.

Beast Mode: Amazon has doubled this year's Prime Day event to 96 hours from July 8 through July 11. The "beast mode" expansion is designed to maximize consumer engagement and fuel a sustained shopping frenzy.

The numbers behind the hype are striking: In 2024, U.S. Prime Day sales hit $14.2 billion, with nearly half of purchases made on smartphones and average order sizes approaching $58.

A new report from RetailMeNot found that 84% of U.S. adults plan to participate in the 2025 Prime Day, up from 81% in 2024.

Amazon is expected to ride a 14% year-over-year growth in 2025 Prime Day sales, with particularly aggressive gains forecast for the two new days added to the event.

Expert Ideas: Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post expects the extended shopping window to amplify deal exposure, encouraging impulse buying and cross-category shopping, which will further drive up gross merchandise volume.

Post-estimates, Prime Day is expected to generate $21.4 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), representing a year-over-year growth of about 60%.

Based on his projection of $208 billion in total third-quarter GMV, the analyst estimated that Prime Day could account for 10.3% of GMV for the quarter.

AMZN Stock: Despite lagging the S&P 500 so far in 2025, analysts remain bullish: 96% of 71 analysts rate AMZN a Buy, with median price targets around $240 and the most optimistic forecasts reaching $290—a potential 35% rally from current levels.

If Prime Day 2025 delivers on its $21 billion promise, AMZN stock could finally join the party—potentially breaking out of its holding pattern and rewarding bullish investors.

Photo: Shutterstock