July 3, 2025 10:54 AM 2 min read

$21 Billion In 4 Days? Amazon Prime Day Set To Go Beast Mode—And Its Stock Might Join the Party

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN Prime Day 2025 could be a record-breaker, with Bank of America projecting a staggering $21 billion in sales over just four days—a 60% leap from last year's already historic haul. 

Beast Mode: Amazon has doubled this year's Prime Day event to 96 hours from July 8 through July 11. The "beast mode" expansion is designed to maximize consumer engagement and fuel a sustained shopping frenzy. 

The numbers behind the hype are striking: In 2024, U.S. Prime Day sales hit $14.2 billion, with nearly half of purchases made on smartphones and average order sizes approaching $58. 

A new report from RetailMeNot found that 84% of U.S. adults plan to participate in the 2025 Prime Day, up from 81% in 2024. 

Amazon is expected to ride a 14% year-over-year growth in 2025 Prime Day sales, with particularly aggressive gains forecast for the two new days added to the event. 

Expert Ideas: Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post expects the extended shopping window to amplify deal exposure, encouraging impulse buying and cross-category shopping, which will further drive up gross merchandise volume.

Post-estimates, Prime Day is expected to generate $21.4 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), representing a year-over-year growth of about 60%. 

Based on his projection of $208 billion in total third-quarter GMV, the analyst estimated that Prime Day could account for 10.3% of GMV for the quarter.

AMZN Stock: Despite lagging the S&P 500 so far in 2025, analysts remain bullish: 96% of 71 analysts rate AMZN a Buy, with median price targets around $240 and the most optimistic forecasts reaching $290—a potential 35% rally from current levels. 

If Prime Day 2025 delivers on its $21 billion promise, AMZN stock could finally join the party—potentially breaking out of its holding pattern and rewarding bullish investors. 

