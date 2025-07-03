While Jim Cramer is staying far away, some contrarian investors are leaning in. Nebius Group NV NBIS, a lesser-known AI infrastructure startup with Nvidia Corp NVDA backing and Tesla Inc TSLA-level ambition, is quietly building one of the most intriguing bets in autonomous mobility and decentralized AI.

And that makes it the perfect "Inverse Cramer" play.

Uber's Autonomous Sidekick: Nebius’ Avride

At the heart of Nebius is its U.S.-based subsidiary, Avride Inc., which began life in 2020 as a spin-off from Yandex's self-driving car unit. Today, Avride is powering real-world robotaxis and delivery bots for Uber Technologies Inc UBER and Uber Eats – with operations already live in Austin, Dallas, and Jersey City.

Think of it as Tesla's software brain meets Nvidia's compute muscle, but focused on the "infrastructure stack" of autonomous mobility. Avride's self-driving vehicles—retrofitted Hyundai Ioniq 5s—are packed with lidars, radars, and custom compute hardware. The company is also deploying sidewalk-speed delivery robots that cross streets, navigate traffic lights, and are already in action from the U.S. to Seoul.

The Hyundai Catalyst

In March 2025, Nebius struck a strategic partnership with Hyundai to develop commercial robotaxis, adding another heavyweight to its corner. Meanwhile, all manufacturing of its delivery robots is happening in Taiwan—giving it supply chain muscle to match its technical stack.

But Nebius isn't just about the vehicles—it's about controlling the AI infrastructure behind them. With Nvidia's blessing and without the baggage of legacy automakers, Nebius is aiming to become the sovereign AI operating system for autonomous mobility, one city and one robot at a time.

And then there’s the kicker: Jim Cramer isn't buying in. The CNBC host recently passed on the stock, which for some investors is a bullish signal in itself. In a market chasing hype, Nebius is building. Quietly. Globally. Relentlessly.

If you’re hunting for the next Tesla-style moonshot with Nvidia pedigree – and like a little Cramer-contrarianism on the side – Nebius might just be your AI dark horse.

