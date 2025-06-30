Cramer Praises Monster Beverage As 'Smoking Hot,' Warns Investors About This AI Stock

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Okta, Inc. OKTA, saying he wants to own more Okta.

On the earnings front, Okta, on May 27, reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share.

Cramer said he is not going to trust Nebius Group N.V. NBIS.

DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt, on June 16, maintained Nebius Group with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55.

Sweetgreen, Inc. SG is down 57%, and it is not making money, Cramer said.

Supporting his view, JP Morgan analyst Rahul Krotthapalli, on June 25, maintained Sweetgreen with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.

Cramer said Monster Beverage MNST is “just one smoking hot stock.”

Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey, on June 13, maintained Monster Beverage with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $67 to $70.

Cramer said it's the time to buy McDonald’s Corporation MCD. “I've been saying that you must own McDonald's here,” he added.

In an official announcement last Tuesday, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT have decided to part ways. Concerns about profitability led to the termination of this association. Their U.S. doughnut partnership is set to conclude on July 2, 2025.

Price Action:

Nebius shares fell 1.4% to settle at $51.84 on Friday.

Sweetgreen shares declined 0.4% to close at $13.59.

McDonald's shares gained 2.1% to settle at $291.55 during the session.

Monster Beverage fell 0.8% to settle at $61.71 on Friday.

Okta shares gained 0.3% to close at $98.43.

