- Nvidia-backed Nebius has just made a golden cross, hinting at potential bullish momentum ahead.
- MACD and SMA trends support upside, but short-term selling pressure may offer entry points.
Nvidia Corp's AI influence stretches far and wide and one of its lesser-known bets, Nebius Group NV NBIS, is turning heads on Wall Street.
Fresh off raising $1 billion in convertible debt to scale up its cloud infrastructure, this Yandex spinoff is also flashing a major technical signal that momentum traders love: the Golden Cross.
Technicals Just Broke Out
A golden cross occurs when the short-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) rises above the long-term 200-day SMA — a classic bullish pattern often preceding sharp rallies.
Nebius stock (at $48.88) trades comfortably above its 50-day SMA of $32.25 and its 200-day SMA of $32.23 – which have just made a Golden Cross.
Beyond the moving averages, momentum indicators are reinforcing the bullish thesis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits at 4.99, a clear bullish sign indicating that upward momentum is building.
Risk, Reward And RSI
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 67.49 – not yet in overbought territory but close, signaling continued investor appetite without the red flags of overheating.
However, not all signals are in sync. The eight-day SMA is at 49.57, slightly above the current price, and may point to short-term selling pressure. Yet the 20-day SMA remains below the current price at 42.77, reinforcing the broader uptrend.
This means NBIS could offer a high-reward setup for traders since the moving averages have made a golden cross and momentum holds.
With the stock up nearly 145% over the past year and almost 60% year-to-date, the chart matches the company's ambition to become a global AI infrastructure heavyweight.
