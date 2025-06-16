June 16, 2025 10:48 AM 2 min read

Golden Cross Alert: Nvidia-Backed AI Stock Just Broke Out - Is This The Next Big Winner?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nvidia Corp's AI influence stretches far and wide and one of its lesser-known bets, Nebius Group NV NBIS, is turning heads on Wall Street.

Fresh off raising $1 billion in convertible debt to scale up its cloud infrastructure, this Yandex spinoff is also flashing a major technical signal that momentum traders love: the Golden Cross.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technicals Just Broke Out

A golden cross occurs when the short-term 50-day simple moving average (SMA) rises above the long-term 200-day SMA — a classic bullish pattern often preceding sharp rallies.

Nebius stock (at $48.88) trades comfortably above its 50-day SMA of $32.25 and its 200-day SMA of $32.23 – which have just made a Golden Cross.

Beyond the moving averages, momentum indicators are reinforcing the bullish thesis. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sits at 4.99, a clear bullish sign indicating that upward momentum is building.

Read Also: Nebius Vs. CoreWeave: Nvidia-Backed AI Cloud Stocks Battle For Supremacy

Risk, Reward And RSI

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 67.49 – not yet in overbought territory but close, signaling continued investor appetite without the red flags of overheating.

However, not all signals are in sync. The eight-day SMA is at 49.57, slightly above the current price, and may point to short-term selling pressure. Yet the 20-day SMA remains below the current price at 42.77, reinforcing the broader uptrend.

This means NBIS could offer a high-reward setup for traders since the moving averages have made a golden cross and momentum holds.

With the stock up nearly 145% over the past year and almost 60% year-to-date, the chart matches the company's ambition to become a global AI infrastructure heavyweight.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

NBIS Logo
NBISNebius Group NV
$50.667.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
13.38
Quality
Not Available
Value
6.93
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$144.511.79%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved