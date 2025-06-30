June 30, 2025 7:45 AM 1 min read

Meta, KKR, Lululemon And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said KKR & Co. Inc. KKR is in big-time fundraising mode. The stock will go higher, she added.

As per the recent news, Torrent Pharma, on Sunday, announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals from KKR at INR 25,689 Cr valuation.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is quickly becoming a value stock again.

Lululemon Athletica reported a mixed shelf offering on June 26.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named Meta Platforms, Inc. META as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion, on June 27, reiterated Meta Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $650 to $808.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, picked Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Keybanc analyst Ken Newman, on June 13, maintained Rockwell Automation with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $345 to $360.

Price Action:

  • KKR shares gained 1.8% to close at $134.29 on Friday.
  • lululemon rose 1.5% to settle at $235.02 during the session.
  • Meta shares gained 1% to close at $733.63 on Friday.
  • Rockwell Automation shares gained 1.2% to settle at $329.95.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KKR Logo
KKRKKR & Co Inc
$135.901.20%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.93
Growth
67.69
Quality
Not Available
Value
50.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$236.900.80%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$747.501.89%
ROK Logo
ROKRockwell Automation Inc
$331.300.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved