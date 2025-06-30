Meta, KKR, Lululemon And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said KKR & Co. Inc. KKR is in big-time fundraising mode. The stock will go higher, she added.

As per the recent news, Torrent Pharma, on Sunday, announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in JB Chemicals from KKR at INR 25,689 Cr valuation.

Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is quickly becoming a value stock again.

Lululemon Athletica reported a mixed shelf offering on June 26.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named Meta Platforms, Inc. META as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion, on June 27, reiterated Meta Platforms with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $650 to $808.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, picked Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Keybanc analyst Ken Newman, on June 13, maintained Rockwell Automation with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $345 to $360.

Price Action:

KKR shares gained 1.8% to close at $134.29 on Friday.

lululemon rose 1.5% to settle at $235.02 during the session.

Meta shares gained 1% to close at $733.63 on Friday.

Rockwell Automation shares gained 1.2% to settle at $329.95.

