June 25, 2025 8:18 AM 2 min read

Why Cramer Thinks Jabil Is The Perfect Stock For A Tariff Storm

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended owning MP Materials Corp. MP, adding that he has always liked the stock.

Supporting his view, Baird analyst Ben Kallo, on June 17, maintained MP Materials with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $38.

When asked about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN, he said, “Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney DIS.”

Supporting his view, Six Flags Entertainment, on May 8, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

“I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big,” Cramer said when asked about BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT.

As per the recent news, BWXT, on June 16, named Kevin McCoy as chief nuclear officer to advance U.S. Navy submarine programs.

Cramer said he is again going to bless Jabil Inc. JBL. “It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, Jabil posted third-quarter results on June 17 that exceeded analyst expectations for earnings per share and sales. Jabil also announced an investment of approximately $500 million over the next several years to expand its footprint in the Southeast United States.

Price Action:

  • Six Flags shares settled at $30.49 on Tuesday.
  • MP Materials shares dipped 4.5% to close at $34.91.
  • BWX Technologies gained 0.2% to settle at $142.31 on Tuesday.
  • Jabil shares rose 1.7% to close at $211.95.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

BWXT Logo
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$142.360.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.52
Growth
95.19
Quality
68.87
Value
15.44
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$118.720.06%
FUN Logo
FUNSix Flags Entertainment Corp
$30.48-0.03%
JBL Logo
JBLJabil Inc
$213.580.77%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$34.950.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved