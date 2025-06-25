Why Cramer Thinks Jabil Is The Perfect Stock For A Tariff Storm

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended owning MP Materials Corp. MP, adding that he has always liked the stock.

Supporting his view, Baird analyst Ben Kallo, on June 17, maintained MP Materials with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $30 to $38.

When asked about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation FUN, he said, “Don't be interested in it. I don't like the theme parks other than Disney DIS.”

Supporting his view, Six Flags Entertainment, on May 8, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

“I'm not going to fight anyone who wants to own a nuclear stock. I'm going to bless it even though it's up very, very big,” Cramer said when asked about BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT.

As per the recent news, BWXT, on June 16, named Kevin McCoy as chief nuclear officer to advance U.S. Navy submarine programs.

Cramer said he is again going to bless Jabil Inc. JBL. “It's the kind of company you need to deal with right now — they'll understand all the tariff problems, and they'll help you,” he added.

Lending support to his choice, Jabil posted third-quarter results on June 17 that exceeded analyst expectations for earnings per share and sales. Jabil also announced an investment of approximately $500 million over the next several years to expand its footprint in the Southeast United States.

Price Action:

Six Flags shares settled at $30.49 on Tuesday.

MP Materials shares dipped 4.5% to close at $34.91.

BWX Technologies gained 0.2% to settle at $142.31 on Tuesday.

Jabil shares rose 1.7% to close at $211.95.

