Applied Materials, Disney And A Utilities Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said The Walt Disney Company DIS has gained 7% year-to-date and added 20% over the last 12 months. The stock is breaking out and is 1% away from a 52-week high set last week.

Supporting his view, Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould, on June 10, maintained Walt Disney with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $125 to $130.

Kari Firestone, co-founder and chair emerita of Aureus Asset Management, said Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT is also a stock that's breaking out. With the AI business booming, the runway is long for these companies, she noted.

As per the recent news, Applied Materials and CEA-Leti announced their plan Monday to expand their joint lab and develop materials engineering solutions focused on device innovations for chipmakers serving ICAPS markets (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power, and Sensors).

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Vistra Corp. VST, a utilities stock, as his final trade, saying the stock continues to press higher.

Lending support to his choice, Goldman Sachs analyst Carly Davenport raised the price target from $134 to $164 on May 23.

Price Action:

Disney shares rose 1.3% to close at $119.48 on Monday.

Applied Materials rose 3.5% to settle at $176.55 during the session.

Vistra shares gained 2% to settle at $177.20 during the session.

