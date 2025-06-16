UnitedHealth Group, Schlumberger, Alphabet And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, recommended buying Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG. The stock has been the best performer in the Magnificent Seven over the past month and is the cheapest as well.

As per recent news, Ericsson announced on June 12 the launch of Ericsson On-Demand, a new solution delivering core network services as a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to communications service providers (CSPs). The platform is designed with Alphabet Google Cloud, leveraging AI infrastructure and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and is managed end-to-end by Ericsson.

Shannon Saccocia, CFA, is the chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE as her final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, picked Schlumberger Limited SLB as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Schlumberger reported worse-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results on April 25. Revenue declined 3% year over year to $8.49 billion, missing estimates of $8.59 billion. Adjusted EPS slid 4% to 72 cents, missing the consensus of 74 cents.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is a good trade from here.

As per recent news, UnitedHealth Group re-elected all current directors on June 4. The board authorized the payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, up from the prior dividend of $2.10, to be paid on June 24 to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares fell 0.6% to close at $174.67 on Friday.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF rose 1.8% during the session.

UnitedHealth shares fell 1.6% to settle at $313.53 on Friday.

SLB shares gained 1.9% to settle at $36.30 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock