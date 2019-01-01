QQQ
iShares U.S. Energy ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA: IYE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares U.S. Energy ETF's (IYE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares U.S. Energy ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)?

A

The stock price for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA: IYE) is $35.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA:IYE) reporting earnings?

A

iShares U.S. Energy ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares U.S. Energy ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) operate in?

A

iShares U.S. Energy ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.