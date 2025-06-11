4 Stocks To Play The Nuclear Energy Revival

Nuclear energy stocks have been partying like it's 1979, riding a wave of tailwinds that could set up an industry revival. President Donald Trump presented a new series of executive orders on May 23 aimed at boosting nuclear production and reducing regulatory burdens. Still, the push to bring nuclear energy back into the mainstream has been underway for years.

Clean energy initiatives and the ever-growing power demands of AI data centers have contributed to the renewed push for nuclear energy. Unlike wind or solar energy, atomic energy is consistent and does not require favorable weather conditions to function. It’s also a clean energy source, which is why tech leaders and regulators have been quick to embrace it as power demands grow.

But while the upside is vast, investors will need to be patient. Nuclear power plants take years to build and require tremendous human resources and capital.

However, tech money is already rolling into nuclear power providers, and several companies have innovations in the pipeline that could reduce construction times and expenses.

Here are four nuclear energy stocks set to become leaders as the nuclear revival grows.

Constellation Energy Corp.

Constellation Energy CEG made headlines this week by announcing a partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. META. The deal is a 20-year power purchase agreement that will provide Meta Platforms with 1,121 megawatts of nuclear power to support its clean energy initiatives. Constellation's Clinton Clean Energy Center will be sourcing the power, which was in danger of closing when its zero emissions credit from Illinois expired. Now that Meta will be taking power starting in 2027, the plant will remain open for another two decades, and the stock briefly hit $340 on the promising news.

Constellation is one of the largest public nuclear energy companies, with a market capitalization of $98 billion and annual sales exceeding $24 billion. Unlike many of the other companies on this list, it offers a diverse energy portfolio that includes fossil fuels such as natural gas, as well as clean sources like wind and solar. It also has the profit growth to back up the hype. The company reported EPS of $2.14 and revenue of $6.79 billion in its May 6 earnings release, blowing past the expectations of $2.11 and $5.34 billion. BMO Capital and UBS increased their price targets after the report to $337 and $320, respectively, before the major Meta partnership announcement. Expect more price target hikes in the coming days and weeks, as CEG shares seem set to make new all-time highs this year.

Oklo Inc.

Oklo OKLO, a developer of fission power plants, stands to be a significant beneficiary of Trump's orders as its facilities are not far from operational and are fueled by a key resource. Its reactors also use high-assay, low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, a higher-quality fuel product than traditional plants, which was mentioned by name in the executive orders.

OKLO shares approached new all-time highs following the announcement, but some profit-taking this week might open up new entry points.

OKLO made a new all-time high in February but retreated when tariffs spooked the market. After bouncing off the 200-day moving average, the stock entered a new uptrend and now trades above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. A 70 on the Relative Strength Index triggered some profit-taking earlier this week, but a quick 5% drop is good news for investors looking to get in at a better price. The stock's Benzinga Edge Momentum Score of 99.30 indicates the uptrend remains firmly in place.

NuScale Power

NuScale SMR is the only company with a small modular reactor (SMR) module that has garnered approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). And while no SMR facility has been built in the United States yet, the Trump Administration aims to change that through the executive orders released two weeks ago. SMRs are smaller and require less time and capital to construct, making them an ideal solution for companies that want to scale up nuclear operations incrementally. NuScale shares, which ignited new all-time highs on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, have bullish fundamentals and technicals behind them.

The stock reached a new all-time high on substantial volume, triggering a Golden Cross as the 50-day moving average surpassed the 200-day moving average. A 98.32 Benzinga Edge Momentum Score indicates that this uptrend has significant strength, and it’s not just technical indicators sending bullish signals. NuScale, which has deals in place with data centers in Ohio and Pennsylvania, reported an impressive earnings beat on May 12, with revenue exceeding expectations by nearly 300%. The stock received three price target boosts following the earnings report and Trump's executive orders, led by CLSA, which bumped its target to $41, indicating nearly a 30% upside. SMR shares pulled back this week as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached overbought territory, but this retreat from all-time highs could be a good entry point for new positions.

Cameco Corp.

Cameco CCJ might not be making deals with any mega-cap tech companies, but powering these data centers would likely be impossible without the company's uranium products. Cameco is one of the biggest worldwide uranium miners, with operations spanning four continents.

Despite the sector tailwinds, CCJ shares have been stuck in a trading range since last summer. However, now that energy demands are increasing and regulators are becoming increasingly positive about nuclear, the catalysts are in place for the stock to finally break out to new highs. A bullish MACD crossover is helping boost momentum as the stock tries to shake off an earnings miss from May 1. Despite the earnings miss, analysts remain optimistic about the stock, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $67.91. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on May 20 with a Buy rating and a price target of $65, projecting an 8.5% upside from current prices.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock