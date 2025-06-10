June 10, 2025 8:31 AM 2 min read

Broadcom, Qualcomm And An Industrial Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported an outstanding quarter and issued conservative guidance.

Broadcom reported second-quarter revenue of $15 billion on June 5, beating analyst estimates of $14.99 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company also reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 per share. Broadcom expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $15.8 billion, versus estimates of $15.79 billion. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of at least 66% of projected revenue.

Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, said The Boeing Company BA has never shown up on a momentum screen in the last five years, but it is starting to do that now.

Lending support to his choice, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert, on Monday, maintained Boeing with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $200 to $230.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, named QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM as his final trade.

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B

Qualcomm, on Monday, announced it reached an agreement to acquire Alphawave Semi for $2.4 billion. The company said that Alphawave’s assets will help accelerate its push into the data center market, where demand for low-power, high-performance chips is rising alongside growth in AI workloads.

Price Action:

  • Broadcom shares fell 1.1% to close at $244.28 on Monday.
  • Boeing rose 3.2% to close at $217.51 on Monday.
  • Qualcomm shares climbed 4.1% to settle at $155.41 during the session.

Check This Out:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Loading...
Loading...
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$244.480.08%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.91
Growth
38.68
Quality
81.71
Value
9.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$218.250.34%
QCOM Logo
QCOMQualcomm Inc
$156.810.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved