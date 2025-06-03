Nuclear stocks are riding a wave — again. But this time, it's not just hype and hope. President Donald Trump's new executive orders have fueled interest in uranium mining and small modular reactors (SMRs).

Additionally, with AI-driven power demand soaring, investors are now asking if names such as Cameco Corp CCJ, Constellation Energy Corp CEG and Nuscale Power Corp SMR stay hot — or fizzle?

"The energy needs of AI data centers and national defense could be nuclear's golden ticket," Goldman Sachs argues, pointing to Cameco's uranium dominance and NuScale's freshly approved 77 MW design. The company gives Cameco a Buy rating and $65 target — roughly 11% upside.

NuScale is chasing a different kind of glow. Its SMR design just got the green light from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and CEO John Hopkins says the company is in talks with five hyperscalers to power data centers. While it could plug straight into AI's growing appetite, it's not without radiation-like risk: Goldman's Neutral rating signals caution, especially after NuScale’s first project was scrapped last year.

Constellation Energy, the quiet giant in this trio, keeps delivering with less drama. It already powers data centers with Meta Platforms and is building out another gigawatt of nuclear capacity.

Beyond the ticker tape, the International Energy Agency says global nuclear investment could more than double to $150 billion annually by 2030.

The appeal?

Nuclear energy runs 24/7, unlike solar or wind, and generates electricity with minimal land use and managed waste.

Still, the sector’s history is riddled with false starts, delays and runaway costs. Investors who got burned before know: nuclear stocks tend to accelerate up fast — and melt down even faster.

For now, nuclear is glowing. But whether it lights up portfolios or just burns through capital will depend on execution, regulation and maybe how fast AI uses electricity.

