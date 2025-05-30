Costco Wholesale, Gap And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Shoe Carnival, Inc . SCVL to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $281.93 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shoe Carnival shares gained 6% to $19.54 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $281.93 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shoe Carnival shares gained 6% to $19.54 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Canopy Growth Corp. CGC to post a quarterly loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $71.83 million. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Canopy Growth shares rose 0.6% to $1.72 in after-hours trading.

to post a quarterly loss of 20 cents per share on revenue of $71.83 million. The company will release its earnings before the market opens. Canopy Growth shares rose 0.6% to $1.72 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corp. COST reported third-quarter revenue of $63.2 billion, beating analyst estimates of $63.19 billion. The membership-based retailer reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.28 per share, beating analyst estimates of $4.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Costco shares slipped 0.4% to $1,004.94 in the after-hours trading session.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc . AEO posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter. American Eagle provided second-quarter guidance projecting $40 to $45 million in operating income, with comparable sales expected to decline 3%. However, the company withheld full-year guidance, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and the need to reassess plans after the weak first quarter. American Eagle shares dipped 7.1% to $10.39 in the after-hours trading session.

. posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter. American Eagle provided second-quarter guidance projecting $40 to $45 million in operating income, with comparable sales expected to decline 3%. However, the company withheld full-year guidance, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and the need to reassess plans after the weak first quarter. American Eagle shares dipped 7.1% to $10.39 in the after-hours trading session. Gap Inc. GAP posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. Gap reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $15.25 billion to $15.4 billion, in line with the $15.28 billion estimate, but cautioned that if current tariff rates remain, they could result in a gross estimated incremental cost of approximately $250 million to $300 million. Gap shares dipped 14.9% to $23.80 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock