Top 2 Materials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of May 29, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

TMC the metals company Inc TMC

On May 14, TMC Metals posted a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss. Gerard Barron, Chairman & CEO of The Metals Company, commented: “The first quarter of 2025 marked a turning point, not just for TMC, but for the deep-sea critical minerals industry. President Trump signed a landmark Executive Order, ‘Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources’, and TMC USA submitted the world’s first application for commercial recovery permit, two months ahead of schedule, and two exploration license applications under U.S. law. These applications offer the United States a path to mineral independence in nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese—metals critical for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure. We have invested over a half a billion dollars and more than a decade preparing for this moment.” The company's stock jumped around 44% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.16.

RSI Value: 76.8

76.8 TMC Price Action: Shares of Box gained 0.6% to close at $4.72 on Wednesday.

Shares of Box gained 0.6% to close at $4.72 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 99.38 Momentum score.

Sasol Ltd SSL

On May 20, Sasol provided updates for its Capital Markets Day. The company's stock gained around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.40.

RSI Value: 71

71 SSL Price Action: Shares of Sasol fell 1.1% to close at $4.51 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock