Vertiv Develops Power Solutions In Sync With NVIDIA's AI Roadmap

Vertiv Holdings VRT on Monday announced its strategic alignment with Nvidia Corp.‘s NVDA vision for AI data centers, specifically the deployment of 800 VDC power architectures.

Anticipating the demands of future AI deployments, including the NVIDIA Kyber and Rubin Ultra platforms, Vertiv’s comprehensive 800 VDC power portfolio is slated for release in the second half of 2026.

Aligning with NVIDIA’s AI roadmap, Vertiv plans to offer power/cooling ahead of each GPU generation for synchronized customer deployments in AI data centers (up to AI factories).

As AI rack power exceeds 300kW, Vertiv’s future 800 VDC portfolio (centralized rectifiers, efficient DC busways, rack DC-DC, DC backup) is expected to provide more efficient, lower-loss centralized power delivery, complementing their existing AC solutions.

Scott Armul, executive vice president of global portfolio and business units at Vertiv said, “As GPUs evolve to support increasingly complex AI applications at giga-watt scale, power and cooling providers need to be equally innovative to provide energy-efficient and high-density solutions for the AI factories.”

“We’ve spent decades deploying higher-voltage DC architectures across global telecom, industrial, and data center applications. We’re entering this transition from a position of strength and bringing real-world experience to meet the demands of the AI factory.”

In April, Vertiv reported first-quarter net sales of $2.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.94 billion, and adjusted EPS stood at 64 cents, beating the consensus of $0.62.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Grizzle Growth ETF DARP and TCW Transform Systems ETF PWRD.

Price Action: VRT shares are trading lower by 3.34% to $102.50 premarket at last check Monday.

