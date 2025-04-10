April 10, 2025 3:31 PM 2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Link Is Buying These 5 'Best In Breed' Stocks As Markets Whipsaw

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Hightower Advisors’ Stephanie Link has been holding her nose and buying stocks in recent weeks as markets unwind amid tariff uncertainty.

What To Know: With the stock market reeling over the past month or so, Link has been rotating into high-quality names. She told Benzinga on Thursday that she had 9% cash last month, but has put almost all of it back into the markets.

“Quality on sale,” Link said. “Upgrading to best in breed at better valuations.”

Some of the names Link has been buying include Boeing Co BA, GE Aerospace GE, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG and Meta Platforms Inc META.

Link noted that she doesn’t believe we are in a recession, citing a solid labor market. She expects strong wages and savings to help consumers handle the slower growth ahead.

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims totaled 223,000 for the week ended April 5, in line with economist expectations. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said the annual inflation rate dropped to 2.4% in March, down from 2.8% in February. The number came in below economist forecasts of 2.5%, per Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: March Inflation Rate Cools Far More Than Expected, Raises Hopes For Near-Term Fed Rate Cuts

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY has been extremely volatile in recent sessions, whipsawing back and forth on every bit of news out of the Trump administration. Stocks recorded one of the biggest single-day gains in history on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. The market is giving back a large chunk of those gains on Thursday, down approximately 6% at last check.

“Clearly they are watching the [markets],” Link said. “We'll get through tariffs and onto tax cuts/deregulation … Crazy times!”

Read Next:

Photo: katjen/Shutterstock.

SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$525.81-4.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
70.57
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$154.69-3.81%
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$50.11-1.61%
GE Logo
GEGE Aerospace
$182.43-2.58%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$547.35-6.56%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$168.23-2.77%
Got Questions? Ask
Which stocks are considered 'best in breed'?
How will Boeing respond to tariff changes?
Are Meta Platforms stocks undervalued now?
Which sectors benefit from low inflation rates?
Will GE Aerospace see growth amid market volatility?
How might Chipotle perform with rising wages?
Is there potential in tech stocks due to deregulation?
What impact will tariff pauses have on the market?
Which companies are poised for gains post-Trump administration?
How will consumer savings influence market trends?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasNewsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasStephanie LinkStories That Mattertariffs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved