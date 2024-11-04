Nvidia, Meta And A Ride-Hailing Giant On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Nvidia Corporation NVDA as his final trade.

Nvidia will replace Intel Corp. INTC, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, Nov. 8, on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index after a 25-year run. This change highlights the shift in the chipmaking market and is another blow for Intel, which has seen a decline in its market position.

Sherwin-Williams will replace Dow Inc. DOW.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said he is sticking with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

On Oct. 31, Uber reported fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $11.188 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $10.97 billion. Uber reported GAAP EPS of 46 cents and adjusted EPS of 46 cents, which beat the analyst consensus of 41 cents.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management also picked Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

Stephen L. Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners picked Meta Platforms, Inc. META.

On Oct. 30, Meta reported third-quarter revenue of $40.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.25 per share. Meta has now beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in seven consecutive quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

Uber shares gained 1.7% to close at $73.25 during Friday's session.

Meta shares fell 0.1% to settle at $567.16 during Friday's session.

NVIDIA shares gained 2% to close at $135.40 on Tuesday.

