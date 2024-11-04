Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Tech Stock: 'That Is A Terrific Situation'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR. “That is a terrific situation, I've liked it for many, many years,” he added.

On Oct. 29, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained CyberArk Software with an Overweight and raised the price target from $300 to $335.

“Any time I get into self-driving technology,” Cramer said when asked about Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR. “I like to go with Tesla TSLA."

On Oct. 30, Aurora Innovation reported a quarterly loss of 13 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 13 cents per share.

Cramer recommended buying Costco Wholesale Corporation COST.

On Oct. 16, Costco declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share.

SharkNinja SN is a “terrific” company, Cramer said. “If Trump wins, the tariffs are going to be so high that their earnings are just going to be shot. He added, “It is the stock to buy, actually the stock to buy if you think that Harris is going to be the next president of the United States.”

“I have to find out what the heck happened to that quarter,” Cramer said about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII.

On Oct. 31, Huntington Ingalls reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. It also revised FY24 revenue outlook and withdrew 5-year free cash flow outlook.

Price Action:

CyberArk shares fell 0.1% to settle at $276.16 on Friday.

Aurora Innovation shares jumped 11.8% to close at $5.81 on Friday.

Costco shares gained 0.5% to settle at $877.31 during the session.

Huntington Ingalls gained 2.3% to settle at $189.23 on Friday.

SharkNinja shares fell 3.4% to close at $89.12.

Read Next: