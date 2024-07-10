Douglas Elliman And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed lower by over 50 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Starco Brands

The Trade: Starco Brands, Inc. STCB CEO Ross Jeffery Sklar bought a total of 28,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2,992.

What's Happening: On July 9, Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric Beder reiterated Starco Brands with a Buy rating and maintained a $0.25 price target.

On July 9, Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric Beder reiterated Starco Brands with a Buy rating and maintained a $0.25 price target. What Starco Brands Does: Starco Brands Inc is engaged in the direct response marketing of consumer products.

Douglas Elliman

The Trade: Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG Executive Vice President & COO Richard Lampen acquired a total of 155,000 shares at an average price of $1.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $169,461.

What's Happening: On July 2, Douglas Elliman announced that it secured a $50 million growth investment from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management.

On July 2, Douglas Elliman announced that it secured a $50 million growth investment from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management. What Douglas Elliman Does: Douglas Elliman Inc is a real estate company. It offers sales, rentals, and new development to mortgages and title insurance, among other services related to real estate.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP CEO and President Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 8,411 shares at an average price of $1.12. The insider spent around $9,420 to buy those shares.

What's Happening: On May 15, Retractable Technologies posted a decline in quarterly sales results.

What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

