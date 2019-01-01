QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.99
Mkt Cap
47.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
159.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Starco Brands Inc is engaged in the direct response marketing of consumer products. The company involves in marketing, distributing, and developing consumer products to be sold through television and retail. It mainly selects products invented by others for use in a direct response marketing program, and also develop its own products for sale as well. The company retails various products in following categories: household, diy/hardware, automotive, food products, personal care, suncare, spirits and beverage. It offers DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverage and spirits and wine.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starco Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starco Brands (STCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starco Brands's (STCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starco Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Starco Brands (STCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starco Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Starco Brands (STCB)?

A

The stock price for Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) is $0.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:03:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starco Brands (STCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starco Brands.

Q

When is Starco Brands (OTCQB:STCB) reporting earnings?

A

Starco Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starco Brands (STCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starco Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Starco Brands (STCB) operate in?

A

Starco Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.