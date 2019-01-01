Starco Brands Inc is engaged in the direct response marketing of consumer products. The company involves in marketing, distributing, and developing consumer products to be sold through television and retail. It mainly selects products invented by others for use in a direct response marketing program, and also develop its own products for sale as well. The company retails various products in following categories: household, diy/hardware, automotive, food products, personal care, suncare, spirits and beverage. It offers DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverage and spirits and wine.