This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees 17% Upside In Honeywell International - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Friday, following the release of stronger-than-expected jobs report. All the three major indices recorded gains last week, with the Dow Jones index gaining 0.29% and the S&P 500 rising around 1.32% during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating: Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE and raised the price target from $19 to $22 on June 5. This analyst sees around 10% increase in the stock.

Maintained an Equal-Weight rating on and raised the price target from $19 to $22 on June 5. This analyst sees around 10% increase in the stock. Recent News: On June 4, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Wedbush Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Reiterated an Underperform rating on Lennar Corporation LEN with a price target of $144 on June 7. This analyst sees around 7% downside in the stock.

Reiterated an Underperform rating on with a price target of $144 on June 7. This analyst sees around 7% downside in the stock. Recent News: Lennar is expected to release earnings for the second quarter, after the closing bell on June 17.

Analyst: Brian Mullan

Analyst Firm: Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on US Foods Holding Corp . USFD and boosted the price target from $59 to $61 on June 7. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and boosted the price target from $59 to $61 on June 7. This analyst sees around 14% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 5, US Foods reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance with net sales of $37.5 billion to $38.5 billion.

Analyst: Andrew Kaplowitz

Analyst Firm: Citigroup

Citigroup Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International Inc . HON and increased the price target from $243 to $244 on June 4. This analyst sees around 17% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on . and increased the price target from $243 to $244 on June 4. This analyst sees around 17% surge in the stock. Recent News: On June 3, Honeywell International raised its second-quarter and FY24 guidance following the completion of the acquisition of Carrier Global's Global Access Solutions business..

Analyst: Peter Arment

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on The Boeing Company BA and cut the price target from $300 to $240 on June 3. This analyst sees over 26% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and cut the price target from $300 to $240 on June 3. This analyst sees over 26% upside in the stock. Recent News: Boeing, last week, successfully launched its Starliner spacecraft with astronauts on board for the first time.

