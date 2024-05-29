Amazon, Target, Diamondback Energy And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management called Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN a gift under $200.

Amazon.com's cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is negotiating with the Italian government to invest billions of euros to expand its data center operations in the country.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management expects Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM to go higher.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said Target Corporation TGT reported a pretty good quarter.

On May 22, Target reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported a first-quarter FY24 sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $24.531 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $24.521 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG as his final trade.

Diamondback Energy penned a deal with Energy Transfer LP ET to sell WTG Midstream Holdings LLC. Energy Transfer LP is acquiring WTG Midstream from affiliates of Stonepeak, the Davis Estate and Diamondback Energy in a transaction valued at approximately $3.25 billion.

Price Action:

Amazon shares rose 0.8% to close at $182.15 on Tuesday.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF gained 0.7% during Tuesday's session.

Target shares rose 1.3% to close at $147.10 during Tuesday's session.

Diamondback Energy shares gained 2.2% to settle at $197.76 on Tuesday.

