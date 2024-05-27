Amazon's AWS In Talks To Invest Billions In Italian Data Center Expansion

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com Inc.‘s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is negotiating with the Italian government to invest billions of euros to expand its data center operations in the country.

This initiative is part of the tech giant’s strategy to enhance its cloud services across Europe, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the scale and location of the investment, with options including expanding AWS’s current site in Milan or establishing a new one.

AWS Presence In Europe

AWS initially launched its infrastructure in Italy in 2012, and the company had planned to invest 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the country by 2029.

The planned investments by AWS are expected to contribute 3.7 billion euros to Italy’s GDP by 2029. AWS's client roster in Italy includes notable names such as luxury carmaker Ferrari N.V. RACE, insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA ARZGF and energy provider Enel.

On Sunday, Amazon’s cloud division recently congratulated Ferrari’s Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc on social media platform X, following his victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Last week, AWS announced a significant investment of 15.7 billion euros ($17 billion) to expand its data centers in Spain’s Aragon region through to 2033.

This new commitment replaces an earlier plan announced in 2021, which earmarked 2.5 billion euros over 10 years for the country.

Although AWS’s investment in Italy is expected to be substantial, it might not reach the magnitude of its investment plans for Spain.

In Germany, AWS has also announced plans to invest 7.8 billion euros through 2040.

Read Now: Amazon To Invest $9B In Singapore Cloud Infrastructure, Doubling Its Current Investment

Photo: Photo For Everything via Shutterstock