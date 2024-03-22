Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Kevin Simpson of Capital Wealth Planning named Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX as his final trade.

On Feb. 7, Freeport-McMoRan confirmed that Kathleen L. Quirk as its incoming president and CEO. The decision will be effective as of June 11, when the company holds its annual shareholder meeting.

Bill Baruch of Blue Line Capital picked Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER.

Uber reportedly agreed to pay A$271.8 million ($178 million) for a settlement of a lawsuit by Australian taxi operators and drivers.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Blackstone Inc. BX, saying “realizations are starting to pick up.”

On Jan. 25, Blackstone reported adjusted revenues of $2.54 billion, missing the consensus of $2.57 billion. Distributable earnings (DE) rose 4% Y/Y to $1.39 billion. Fee-related earnings fell by 2% Y/Y to $1.04 billion.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management picked Samsara Inc. IOT.

On March 7, Samsara reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. The company posted quarterly revenue of $276.3 million, topping market estimates of $258.306 million.

Price Action:

Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 0.5% to settle at $46.24 on Thursday.

Uber shares gained 2.1% to close at $80.25 on Thursday.

Blackstone rose 3.1% to settle at $131.66 during Thursday’s session.

Samsara shares gained 3.3% to close at $37.18 on Thursday.

