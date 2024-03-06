Palantir's AIPCon Unveils Over 20 New Customers, Partners, Including OpenAI

Loading... Loading...

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR recently announced a lineup for its upcoming AIPCon, where more than 60 customers will showcase their work on Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Since the mid-2023 introduction of AIP, Palantir has witnessed substantial adoption, hosting nearly 850 AIP Bootcamps globally.

These hands-on-keyboard acceleration programs empower customers to swiftly transition from zero to use case, with notable concentrations in key U.S. cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C.

Palantir’s AIPCon To Showcase AIP Implementations

Palantir’s AIPCon will spotlight the impact of AIP on business operations, with customers leading their own AIP Bootcamps. The conference aims to unveil over 20 new customers and partners, demonstrating the broad industry interest and adoption of Palantir’s AI solutions.

Speakers would “include 20+ newly-announced customers and partners — including Lennar Corp LEN, General Mills GIS, Lowe's Companies Inc LOW, Cone Health, CSX Corp CSX, OpenAI, CAZ Investments, Parts Town, 8VC, and many others,” per the website.

OpenAI Joins the Palantir Ecosystem

Notably, a recent Reddit post on r/stocks, shared by user obliviousredditor3, has drawn attention to Palantir’s collaboration with OpenAI.

The partnership signifies the continued expansion of Palantir’s clientele, showcasing the platform’s versatility and relevance across diverse sectors. The announcement has sparked interest among investors and technology enthusiasts alike.

As Palantir continues to evolve and demonstrate the impact of its AI solutions, the AIPCon stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and collaboration with industry leaders.

The live stream on Palantir’s YouTube channel is anticipated to provide valuable insights into the real-world applications of AIP and the growing roster of influential customers leveraging Palantir’s technology.

