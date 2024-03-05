Stitch Fix, Target And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $31.83 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Target shares rose 1.3% to $152.50 in after-hours trading.

AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY24 adjusted earnings of $2.69 to $2.83 per share on revenue of $700 million to $710 million. AeroVironment shares jumped 19.4% to $156.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Ross Stores, Inc. ROST to have earned $1.65 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Ross Stores shares gained 0.5% to $150.69 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued a weak revenue forecast for FY24. Stitch Fix shares dipped 14.7% to $2.7992 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. JWN to report quarterly earnings at 86 cents per share on revenue of $4.38 billion after the closing bell. Nordstrom shares gained 0.8% to $20.75 in after-hours trading.

