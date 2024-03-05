Jim Cramer: This Semiconductor Company Is 'Too Late To Auto,' But Super Micro Is 'Too Hot'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI is "too late to auto, and I’m not interested, or as interested, in the auto, in the ADAS, or the, frankly, self-driving. I’m just not there."

On Feb. 22, Indie Semiconductor posted weaker-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter.

"I’ve been saying it’s doing well for a very long time, and I’m sticking by my view," Cramer said about On Holding AG ONON.

On is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the opening bell on March 12, 2024.

When asked about Confluent, Inc. CFLT, he said, "You got to give it a couple quarters because they’ve had some issues involving their financials…we’re going to have to hold off there."

On Feb. 7, Confluent reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Total revenues surged 26% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Cramer expressed his belief that Chewy, Inc. CHWY is bottoming.

Chewy is expected to report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the closing bell on March 20, 2024. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at 4 cents per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI has gotten "too hot" for me, the "Mad Money" host said. "I’ve got to pullback on this one."

Super Micro Computer shares jumped more than 18% on Monday after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company is set to join the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and announced a $941 price target.

Price Action:

Shares of Confluent gained 0.7% to close at $34.53 on Monday.

Super Micro Computer shares jumped 18.7% to close at $1,074.34 on Monday.

Chewy shares fell 1.8% to settle at $17.71.

On Holding shares fell 1.8% to settle at $34.03 on Monday.

indie Semiconductor shares fell 1.3% to close at $6.77 on Monday.

