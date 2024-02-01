$320M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Arcus Biosciences

The Trade: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS 10% owner Gilead Sciences Inc acquired a total of 15,238,095 shares an average price of $21.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $320 million.

10% owner Gilead Sciences Inc acquired a total of 15,238,095 shares an average price of $21.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $320 million. What’s Happening: Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll recently maintained Arcus Biosciences with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $36 to $30.

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll recently maintained Arcus Biosciences with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $36 to $30. What Arcus Biosciences Does: Arcus Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

Peoples Financial

The Trade: Peoples Financial Corporation PFBX CEO, President Chevis Swetman acquired a total of 5,212 shares at an average price of $15.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81,568.

CEO, President Chevis Swetman acquired a total of 5,212 shares at an average price of $15.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81,568. What’s Happening: The company said net income for the fourth quarter was $1,723,000 versus net income of $5,250,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company said net income for the fourth quarter was $1,723,000 versus net income of $5,250,000 in the year-ago quarter. What Peoples Financial Does: Peoples Financial Corp is a bank holding company that provides banking, financial and trust services to individuals, small and commercial businesses operating in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

AMREP

The Trade: AMREP Corporation AXR 10% owner Rainey Lancaster bought a total of 44,551 shares at an average price of $20.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $891,020.

10% owner Rainey Lancaster bought a total of 44,551 shares at an average price of $20.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $891,020. What’s Happening: Amrep recently reported a decline in quarterly sales.

Amrep recently reported a decline in quarterly sales. What AMREP Does: Amrep Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in the Real estate business.

