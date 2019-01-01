Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting RCUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.39% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Arcus Biosciences maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Arcus Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Arcus Biosciences was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $28.00. The current price Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) is trading at is $22.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
