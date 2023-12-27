JPMorgan, Bank of America And Other Financial Stocks From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Here's a look at some of the top financial stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Visa Inc. V

analyst Rufus Hone initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $280 on Dec. 5, 2023. This analyst sees around 8% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%. Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $285 to $278 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst sees the stock gaining around 7% and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $285 to $278 on Oct. 30, 2023. This analyst sees the stock gaining around 7% and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: International Money Express announced its collaboration with Visa to further enhance its money transfer services.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $223 to $243 on Nov. 16, 2023. Kotowski sees 44% growth in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $167 to $171 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 2% increase in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $167 to $171 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 2% increase in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: JPMorgan Chase has reportedly acquired a 10.6% share in the Spanish defense systems manufacturer Indra.

Bank of America Corporation BAC

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $49 to $51 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 51% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $29 to $30 on Nov. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% decline in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst David Konrad upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $29 to $30 on Nov. 6, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% decline in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Bank of America announced regular preferred stock dividends for the first quarter.

Morgan Stanley MS

analyst Jeremy Sigee downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $85 on Nov. 20, 2023. This analyst sees around 8% decline in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 81%. Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $98 to $103 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $98 to $103 on Nov. 16, 2023. This analyst sees around 11% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Morgan Stanley, last month, filed for mixed shelf.

