Comerica, Paramount Global And A Popular Video Conferencing Platform: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM as his final trade.

The Nasdaq exchange recently announced the results of the annual reconstitution, which showed that Zoom Video Communications would be out of the index, effective prior to the market open on Dec. 18, 2023.

Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth picked Comerica Incorporated CMA.

On Thursday, Wells Fargo analyst Whit Mayo maintained Comerica with an Underweight and raised the price target from $45 to $52.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Paramount Global PARA as his final trade.

Apple Inc. AAPL and Paramount Global are reportedly exploring combining their streaming services at a reduced price.

Price Action:

Zoom Video shares gained 1.3% to close at $72.14.

Comerica gained 8.5% to $56.81 on Thursday.

Paramount Global gained 6.6% to $16.71 during Thursday’s session.

