$10M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Ryman Hospitality Properties

The Trade: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. RHP Director, Exec. Chairman of the Board Colin V Reed acquired a total of 19,284 shares an average price of $105.82. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.04 million.

Director, Exec. Chairman of the Board Colin V Reed acquired a total of 19,284 shares an average price of $105.82. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.04 million. What’s Happening: On Nov. 6, the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.

On Nov. 6, the company posted downbeat quarterly sales. What Ryman Hospitality Properties Does: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT 10% owner Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund LP acquired a total of 588,235 shares at an average price of $17.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million

10% owner Cormorant Global Healthcare Master Fund LP acquired a total of 588,235 shares at an average price of $17.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million What’s Happening: On Dec. 6, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals priced its upsized public offering of 11,764,706 common shares at $17 per share.

On Dec. 6, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals priced its upsized public offering of 11,764,706 common shares at $17 per share. What EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Does: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases.

Pulse Biosciences

The Trade: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. PLSE Director Robert Duggan bought a total of 116,656 shares at an average price of $9.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.11 million.

Director Robert Duggan bought a total of 116,656 shares at an average price of $9.54. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.11 million. What’s Happening: On Nov. 27, Pulse Biosciences said it has received all regulatory approvals and it has substantially completed all required activities to commence its planned catheter ablation feasibility study.

On Nov. 27, Pulse Biosciences said it has received all regulatory approvals and it has substantially completed all required activities to commence its planned catheter ablation feasibility study. What Pulse Biosciences Does: Pulse Biosciences Inc is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation using its patented Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology, a revolutionary energy modality that delivers nanosecond-duration pulses of electrical energy, each less than a millionth of a second long, to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue.

Planet Fitness

The Trade: Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT Interim CEO Craig Benson bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $68.15. The insider spent around $681,464 to buy those shares.

Interim CEO Craig Benson bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $68.15. The insider spent around $681,464 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: On Nov. 7, Planet Fitness reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY23 revenue growth guidance.

On Nov. 7, Planet Fitness reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY23 revenue growth guidance. What Planet Fitness Does: Planet Fitness Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States.

