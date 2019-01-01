Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) was reported by Baird on October 22, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting MACK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.70% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) was provided by Baird, and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals was filed on October 22, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $4.00. The current price Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) is trading at is $4.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
