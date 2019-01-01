QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Parks! America Inc through its subsidiaries involved in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates Wild animal safari theme parks located in Pine mountain in the state of Georgia and Strafford in the state of Missouri in the United States. Its operating segment includes Georgia Park; Missouri Park and Texas Park. The company generates maximum revenue from the Georgia Park segment.

Parks! America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parks! America (PRKA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parks! America (OTCPK: PRKA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parks! America's (PRKA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parks! America.

Q

What is the target price for Parks! America (PRKA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parks! America

Q

Current Stock Price for Parks! America (PRKA)?

A

The stock price for Parks! America (OTCPK: PRKA) is $0.563 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:34:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parks! America (PRKA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parks! America.

Q

When is Parks! America (OTCPK:PRKA) reporting earnings?

A

Parks! America does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parks! America (PRKA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parks! America.

Q

What sector and industry does Parks! America (PRKA) operate in?

A

Parks! America is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.