Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Explode This Month

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE

Super League announced Preliminary record third-quarter revenue of $7 million, an increase of 55% year-over-year. Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League, commented, “This notable revenue growth is truly a testament of our ability to win over brands aiming to gain traction with the elusive younger audience with an innovative one-stop-shop for virtual worlds.” The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.3407 .

RSI Value: 29.61

29.61 SLE Price Action: Shares of Super League Enterprise fell 14.6% to close at $1.35 on Thursday.

Loop Media, Inc. LPTV

Loop Media posted an in-line loss for the third quarter. “I am pleased to report that we finished our fiscal third quarter stronger across all metrics than we initially announced in our guidance issued in May,” said Jon Niermann, CEO of Loop Media. It has a 52-week low of $0.37.

RSI Value: 29.64

29.64 LPTV Price Action: Shares of Loop Media fell 9.2% to close at $0.3813 on Thursday.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG

The company’s stock fell around 54% over the past month. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.29.

RSI Value: 27.23

27.23 OCG Price Action: Shares of Oriental Culture fell 0.4% to close at $0.3333 on Thursday.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. WLY

The company announced the departure of Brian Napack as President and CEO, with Matthew Kissner appointed as Interim CEO. The company’s 52-week low is $29.93.

RSI Value: 26.85

26.85 WLY Price Action: Shares of John Wiley fell 2.3% to close at $30.11 on Thursday.

Bandwidth Inc. BAND

Bandwith reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY23 revenue guidance. "I am pleased with our business performance and financial results in the second quarter of 2023 demonstrating solid execution and a focus on serving our customers through a challenging economic environment," said David Morken, Bandwidth's Chief Executive Officer. The company has a 52-week low of $9.20.

RSI Value: 28.97

28.97 BAND Price Action: Shares of Bandwidth fell 2.2% to close at $10.29 on Thursday.

