The S&P 500 and Dow recorded weekly gains, with the former rising 0.45% and the latter 0.79%, while the Nasdaq dipped by 0.18%. Investors were influenced by the Israel-Hamas conflict, while September's Producer Price Index surged 2.2% year-on-year, leading to renewed apprehensions about growth and inflation trajectories.

President Joe Biden denounced Hamas' actions as a profound evil, acknowledging the deaths of 27 Americans. IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva voiced concerns about potential disruptions in global oil markets due to Middle Eastern instability.

The minutes from the FOMC meeting in September 2023 reveal that most Fed officials favored a potential rate hike in a future session, while a few members believed there shouldn't be additional increases.

The Bulls

"EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Says Bitcoin Could Hit $150K To $250K On BTC ETF" by Chris Katje details Anthony Scaramucci's belief in Bitcoin's BTC/USD potential and his prediction that Bitcoin could reach between $150,000 and $250,000 with the launch of Bitcoin ETFs.

"Apple Watcher Says iPhone 17 May Finally Have Tech That Could Allow You To Leave That Hunk Of A Power Brick At Home" by Ananya Gairola reports on tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's prediction that Apple Inc. AAPL could use Resin Coated Copper (RCC) for the iPhone 17's mainboard in 2025, potentially leading to a slimmer device, increased internal space and cost-saving benefits.

"Amazon Is Winning Its Bet On NFL Rights: A Look At The Numbers, Taylor Swift Upside" by Chris Katje highlights that Amazon.com Inc AMZN is seeing success with its NFL broadcast rights, reporting record viewership for its Thursday Night Football games and attracting a younger audience.

The Bears

In "Tesla Warns 'Strong Likelihood' Of Model 3's $7,500 Tax Credit Getting Slashed Next Year" by Anan Ashraf writes that Tesla Inc TSLA warns of a "strong likelihood" that the Model 3's tax credit will be reduced to $3,750 after Dec. 31, urging buyers to finalize purchases by quarter-end to ensure the full $7,500 incentive.

"Lucid Stock Is Near Record Lows And Q3 Delivery Numbers Delay Is Just Making Investors More Anxious" by Shanthi Rexaline details how Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has yet to announce its Q3 delivery numbers, causing concern among investors, especially as competitors like Tesla and Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN have already disclosed theirs.

"AMC CEO Adam Aron Got Caught Up In Blackmail Attempt After Sending Sexually Explicit Photos" by Adam Eckert reports that Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC, was the victim of an extortion attempt by Sakoya Blackwood, who used fake identities to blackmail him over explicit photos.

