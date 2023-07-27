ReWalk Robotics And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones closed higher on Wednesday, recording gains for the 13th straight session. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

iCoreConnect

COO Jeff Stellinga acquired a total of 750,000 shares an average price of $0.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $50,000. What’s Happening: The company recently announced its first quarter 2023 results.

The company recently announced its first quarter 2023 results. What iCoreConnect Does: iCoreConnect Inc develops and markets secure cloud-based HIPAA compliant software services focused on compliance, workflow/productivity, and electronic health records systems.

ReWalk Robotics

: 10% owner Lind Global Fund II LP acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.76. The insider spent around $76,000. What’s Happening : ReWalk Robotics) reported first quarter of fiscal 2023 revenues of $1.23 million, missing the consensus estimate of $2 million.

: ReWalk Robotics) reported first quarter of fiscal 2023 revenues of $1.23 million, missing the consensus estimate of $2 million. What ReWalk Robotics Does: ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company.

1847 Holdings

: 10% owner Strategic Risk LLC acquired a total of 80,000 shares at an average price of $0.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $16,400. What’s Happening : 1847 said it sees revenue of $20 million for the second quarter, representing a 54% increase year over year.

: 1847 said it sees revenue of $20 million for the second quarter, representing a 54% increase year over year. What 1847 Holdings Does: 1847 Holdings LLC is a diversified holding company. It operates in three segments: Retail and appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies.

