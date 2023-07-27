Honeywell Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 27, 2023 3:12 AM | 1 min read

Honeywell International Inc. HON is expected to report its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell on July 27, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.1 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $9.17 billion.

Honeywell shares fell 0.7% to close at $208.26 on Wednesday.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $213 to $219 on May 1, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $240 to $242 on April 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $235 to $228 on April 12, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $205 to $215 on Feb. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $202 to $225 on Oct. 31, 2022. This analyst and has an accuracy rate of 73%.

 

