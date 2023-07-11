Robinhood Stock Surges As Stock Develops Consistent Trend: A Technical Analysis

Robinhood Markets, Inc HOOD was spiking up over 7% on Tuesday after closing Monday’s session up almost 4% after JJMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan weighed in on the stock.

The analyst reiterated a Market Perform rating, raised the price target and maintained a $25 price target.

The move higher on Tuesday, like on Friday and Monday, was taking place on higher-than-average volume. Volume is the total number of shares traded in a security within a specific period of time. It’s a momentum indicator used by technical traders to gauge overall interest and sentiment in a stock. Volume is also used as an indicator to confirm a trend or trend change.

When bullish trading volume increases, the share price of the stock usually moves higher whereas increasing bearish volume, when a stock is in a downtrend, usually pushes the price lower. In contrast, lower-than-average trading volume usually indicates consolidation which results in the stock trading sideways.

The Robinhood Chart: Robinhood began to stage a massive reversal on May 17, when the stock formed a bullish double-bottom pattern at the $8.31 mark on that day and the trading day prior. Robinhood then started to trade in a steep uptrend, rising over 43% by Tuesday afternoon.

The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making a fairly consistent series of higher highs and higher lows. Robinhood’s most recent higher high was formed on July 3 at $10.80 and the most recent higher low was printed at the $10.20 mark on July 7.

Eventually, Robinhood will need to retrace to form another higher low, especially because the recent uptick has caused the stock’s relative strength index (RSI) to surge to about 78%. When that happens, it could give bullish traders a solid entry point.

Bearish traders want to wait for Robinhood to indicate the top has occurred by watching for the stock to form a bearish reversal candlestick, such as a doji or shooting star candlestick. When that happens, Robinhood could retrace lower for at least a short period of time.

Robinhood has resistance above at $12.77 and $13.95 and support below at $11.63 and $10.10.

Photo: Shutterstock