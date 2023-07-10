U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite moving slightly higher on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.62% to 33,944.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 13,685.48. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.24% to 4,409.53.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Fisker Inc FSR

Fisker stock closed 17.17% higher on Monday at $7.03. The stock had an intraday high of $7.06 and an intraday low of $5.84. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $11.41 and a 52-week low of $4.26. The company announced a convertible notes offering Monday morning.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Robinhood Markets stock closed 3.89% higher on Monday at $11.21. The stock had an intraday high of $11.27 and an intraday low of $10.54. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $12.76 and a 52-week low of $7.57. The company saw unusual options activity with a bullish stance.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 1.76% lower on Monday at $269.61. The stock had an intraday high of $277.52 and an intraday low of $265.1. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. Despite an upgraded price target from Jeffries analyst Phillipe Houchois, the stock traded down.

Riot Platforms Inc RIOT

Riot Platforms stock closed 8.91% higher on Monday at $16.86. The stock had an intraday high of $16.91 and an intraday low of $15.12. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $16.91 and a 52-week low of $3.25. The company saw unusual options activity with a bullish stance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock closed 21.41% higher on Monday at $8.79. The stock had an intraday high of $8.82 and an intraday low of $7.29. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $13.44 and a 52-week low of $5.28. The company announced positive regulatory and clinical updates for its Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial in post-anti-PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

