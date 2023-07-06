GM, Alphabet, SL Green Realty And This Asian Country's ETF: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s " Halftime Report Final Trades," Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named iShares MSCI India ETF INDA, saying going beyond the U.S. is sometimes beneficial for geographical diversification of a portfolio. There has been weakness in China, but there’s a lot of strength in India, with markets in India trading at an all-time high, he added.

Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said SL Green Realty Corp. SLG has a 10.4% yield. The stock is also down 34% over the last year.

SL Green Realty recently sold a 49.9% stake in 245 Park Avenue in New York City to Mori Trust Co., Ltd. at a gross asset valuation of $2 billion.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Alphabet Inc. GOOGL is "ready to move."

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained an Overweight on Alphabet and raised the price target from $128 to $140.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners picked General Motors Company GM.

General Motors unveiled its Ultium Home vehicle-to-home (V2H) hardware, a system that enables owners of compatible electric vehicles (EVs) to power their homes using the energy stored in their car batteries, Inside EVs reports.

Price Action: GM shares rose 1.2% to settle at $39.42, while SL Green Realty shares fell 1.1% to close at $30.22 on Wednesday. Alphabet shares rose 1.5% to close at $121.75 during the Wednesday’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock.



Check This Out: Investor Optimism Improves Slightly Following Fed Minutes