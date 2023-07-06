Apple Attempts To Boost Revenue From India By Focusing On Its Newly-Opened Retail Stores

This story was first published on the Benzinga India Portal.

Apple Inc AAPL is reportedly intensifying its focus on retail stores in India to boost revenue after the iPhone maker opened its first retail outlet in India in May.

What Happened? The company has almost doubled sales targets for franchisee-owned exclusive retail stores and started offering discounts at its company-owned physical stores and online store in India, industry executives told the Economic Times, an Indian daily. These plans may hint that Apple is aiming for double-digit revenue growth in the South Asian country, they added.

See Also: Google Explores Apple Formula For Making Pixel Phones In India

In its Indian company-owned stores, Apple has introduced a special offer for students, which includes discounts and freebies on Mac computers and iPad tablets. The total value of these deals would be higher than what is available in franchise-based Apple Premium Reseller stores, the sources told the business daily.

Apple has also increased the sales targets for its over 200 Premium Reseller stores in India, with some targets almost doubling on a year-on-year basis.

Apple has recently amped up its focus on the Indian market, looking to manufacture more iPhones locally with the Tata Group as current production has grown manifold.

Apple currently holds the largest market share in the premium smartphone segment in India, followed by Samsung.

Recent meetings between Apple and premium resellers have focused on exploring strategies to increase sales, according to an industry executive.

Read Next: Apple Card, Next Stop: India! iPhone-Maker Discusses Plans With RBI, HDFC Bank